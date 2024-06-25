Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.