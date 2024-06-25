Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 2.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $29,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

