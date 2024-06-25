Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 655,603 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $530,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.
In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,829 shares of company stock valued at $177,093,283 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVNA stock opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
