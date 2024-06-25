10,671 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

