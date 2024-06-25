RFG Advisory LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 139,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

