RFG Advisory LLC Invests $377,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

BMAY opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

