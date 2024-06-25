RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 134,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.