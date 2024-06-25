RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

