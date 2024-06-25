RFG Advisory LLC Has $604,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.