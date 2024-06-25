Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $13,488.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,639.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of ENFN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 279.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Enfusion by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enfusion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enfusion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

