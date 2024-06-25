First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $12,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,776.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FXNC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First National’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National accounts for about 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

