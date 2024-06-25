First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $12,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,776.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First National Price Performance
FXNC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.75.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First National Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of First National
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National accounts for about 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First National
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.