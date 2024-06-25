Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xometry by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Xometry by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

