Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20.
Xometry Stock Performance
NASDAQ XMTR opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xometry by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Xometry by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
