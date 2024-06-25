Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CAO Valeria Gutowski Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CAO Valeria Gutowski sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $10,277.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,843.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enfusion Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 279.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
