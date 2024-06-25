Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CAO Valeria Gutowski Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CAO Valeria Gutowski sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $10,277.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,843.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enfusion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 279.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

