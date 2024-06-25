PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

FLS stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

