PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

