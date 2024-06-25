PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Timken stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

