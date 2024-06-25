Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

