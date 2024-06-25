MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.23

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $6.22. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 87,297 shares traded.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.
MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
