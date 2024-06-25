MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.23

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $6.22. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 87,297 shares traded.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

