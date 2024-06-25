PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

