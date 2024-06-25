Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.23 and traded as low as C$20.96. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$21.26, with a volume of 601,275 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

