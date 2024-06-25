Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Pure Storage stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

