Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.33. Quest Resource shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 115,559 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Culpepper acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $101,224.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

