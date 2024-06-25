ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.70

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 556,436 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGLE

ANGLE Stock Down 1.4 %

About ANGLE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of £35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.85.

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.