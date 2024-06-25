FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.22. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.
FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.
