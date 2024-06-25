FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.22. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

About FullNet Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

(Get Free Report)

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.