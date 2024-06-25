Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,323 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $574,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 63.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 35.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Report on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.