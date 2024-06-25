Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 311,902 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of BCE worth $576,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $46.02.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

