Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 27,850 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel worth $578,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Hexcel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Hexcel by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

