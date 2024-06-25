iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

