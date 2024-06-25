Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $362,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

