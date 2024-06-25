Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,317 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $297.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

