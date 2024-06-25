Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

