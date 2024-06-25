Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $607.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $609.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

