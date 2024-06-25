Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $266.67 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

