Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,858 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

ZM opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

