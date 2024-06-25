Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

