Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 996 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,886,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

