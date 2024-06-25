SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.90. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 119,511 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

