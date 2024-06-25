A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.36

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and traded as low as $33.32. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 331,458 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.