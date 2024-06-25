Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $302.50

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.84). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Lazard World Trust Fund Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.50.
About Lazard World Trust Fund
Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.
