CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.78

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.74. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 135,154 shares.

CaixaBank Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

