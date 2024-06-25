Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.40. Canfor shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.

Canfor Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.