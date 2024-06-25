Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.40. Canfor shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.
Canfor Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
