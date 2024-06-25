OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.47. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 3,080 shares changing hands.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
About OneSoft Solutions
OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.
