DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.15. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 113,165 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

DarioHealth Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,334,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 20.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $3,968,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

