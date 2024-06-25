Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.73. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
