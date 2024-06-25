Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.44. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
