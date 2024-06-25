Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.53. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 120,755 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 208,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.