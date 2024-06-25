Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.53. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 120,755 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
