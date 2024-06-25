B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMAB opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.5963 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

