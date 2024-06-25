B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.