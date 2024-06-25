VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,179,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,403,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,058 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 356,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 111,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

