B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,652 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAS opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

